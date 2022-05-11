Sign up
Photo 2737
Sylvester - The Allenby Cat
Sylvester lives in Allenby Terrace, People who are passing by love him. I often see people likes this spending time with the cat, He has a facebook and painting on the street.
Here is his painting :
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2022-05-11
11th May 2022
11th May 22
