Sylvester - The Allenby Cat by yaorenliu
Photo 2737

Sylvester - The Allenby Cat

Sylvester lives in Allenby Terrace, People who are passing by love him. I often see people likes this spending time with the cat, He has a facebook and painting on the street.

Here is his painting : https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2022-05-11
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
