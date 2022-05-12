Previous
Overlooking South Island by yaorenliu
Overlooking South Island

Wellington is situated at the bottom of the North Island, On top of the hill where I do my lunch time run, I can see the South Island of New Zealand.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
moni kozi ace
This land/seascape is breathtaking
May 12th, 2022  
Taffy ace
The greens are so lush!
May 12th, 2022  
*lynn ace
gorgeous view, love the hills
May 12th, 2022  
Carolinesdreams ace
Just beautiful. This is wonderfully clear and serene for such a wild part of the world.
May 12th, 2022  
