Photo 2738
Overlooking South Island
Wellington is situated at the bottom of the North Island, On top of the hill where I do my lunch time run, I can see the South Island of New Zealand.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
4
3
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
2733
2734
2735
2736
24
2737
25
2738
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
12th May 2022 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mycity2022
moni kozi
ace
This land/seascape is breathtaking
May 12th, 2022
Taffy
ace
The greens are so lush!
May 12th, 2022
*lynn
ace
gorgeous view, love the hills
May 12th, 2022
Carolinesdreams
ace
Just beautiful. This is wonderfully clear and serene for such a wild part of the world.
May 12th, 2022
