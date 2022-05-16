Previous
The School of Philosophy by yaorenliu
The School of Philosophy

This building was originally built by the Salvation Army as a training facility. It sold to the School of Philosophy and were happy for it to be used for continuing non-profit educational purposes.
Yao RL

Neat pov!
Neat pov!
May 16th, 2022  
Aurelie
It seems very imposing. Nice picture!
May 16th, 2022  
bkb in the city
A very impressive building. Where is this located
May 16th, 2022  
