Photo 2742
The School of Philosophy
This building was originally built by the Salvation Army as a training facility. It sold to the School of Philosophy and were happy for it to be used for continuing non-profit educational purposes.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
mycity2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Neat pov!
May 16th, 2022
Aurelie
It seems very imposing. Nice picture!
May 16th, 2022
bkb in the city
A very impressive building. Where is this located
May 16th, 2022
