Butlers Chocolate Café by yaorenliu
Butlers Chocolate Café

Located at Lambton Quay, a nice place to stay in a cold rainy day.

See the Be Kind Covid-19 Poster? It is New Zealand Government Post. Reflect what our Prime Minister's message: "Ge strong, but be kind, We will be ok"
17th May 2022 17th May 22

eDorre Andresen ace
Neat shot! Love the lines and reflections
May 17th, 2022  
