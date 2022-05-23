Previous
Albatross by yaorenliu
Albatross

Against 50 knots wind gusts. we had so many Albatross.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
John Falconer ace
What a fabulous capture.
May 24th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
That's an amazing shot - never seen and albatross up so close! fav
May 24th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
This is fantastic too! Such handsome birds!
May 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow how amazing. I have only ever seen an albatross once in the wild here fav
May 24th, 2022  
Kartia ace
Fabulous image, lovely clear focus! I’ve never seen an albatross in real life. What a privilege to capture on file!
May 24th, 2022  
