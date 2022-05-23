Sign up
Photo 2749
Albatross
Against 50 knots wind gusts. we had so many Albatross.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
5
3
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2776
photos
155
followers
80
following
753% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
23rd May 2022 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
What a fabulous capture.
May 24th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
That's an amazing shot - never seen and albatross up so close! fav
May 24th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
This is fantastic too! Such handsome birds!
May 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
Wow how amazing. I have only ever seen an albatross once in the wild here fav
May 24th, 2022
Kartia
ace
Fabulous image, lovely clear focus! I’ve never seen an albatross in real life. What a privilege to capture on file!
May 24th, 2022
