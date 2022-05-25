Previous
Fix and Fogg
I do want to finish my My city project this month, after 4 days away,

Lawyers converted to the business owner of peanut butter, here is what they say about their name:

The name Fix & Fogg comes from two characters from the classic 1873 adventure novel, Around the World in 80 Days by Jules Verne: Phileas Fogg and Detective Fix. Like the story, the idea of embarking on a great journey, taking risks and trying new things resonated with us - you can get a taste for it in our unusual nut butter varieties, innovative packaging and although we're not quite sold in 80 countries around the world ... maybe one day we could do just that.
Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
kali ace
I eat a lot of their nut butters
May 25th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
What a lovely looking place
May 25th, 2022  
