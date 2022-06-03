Previous
My Gumboots by yaorenliu
Photo 2760

My Gumboots

The rainy winter started, so uninspiring, I will go abstract June.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Walks @ 7 ace
Like the PoV, boots get the short stick so often
June 3rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great pov
June 3rd, 2022  
