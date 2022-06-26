Sign up
Photo 2783
Centre of the Attention
At least mine. Such a lovely winter day, 15C, Sitting on the rock and looking at the birds. Lovely.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
2
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2809
photos
157
followers
87
following
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th June 2022 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful shot. I love the tone of the water.
June 26th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Beautiful...calm...lovely
June 26th, 2022
