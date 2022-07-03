Previous
Stuck by yaorenliu
Photo 2790

Stuck

3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Nice textures.
July 3rd, 2022  
Looks good in black and white.
July 3rd, 2022  
