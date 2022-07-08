Sign up
Photo 2795
Sensor check
Perfect shot to check how dirty my sensor is. Thanks to the spot removal tool. Time to visit the camera shop for a clean job.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
4
2
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2821
photos
157
followers
87
following
765% complete
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
7th July 2022 1:23pm
amyK
ace
Amazing sky
July 8th, 2022
Dianne
A neat shot! Nothing like a sky to show those spots.
July 8th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
It's a very beautiful shot! Favourite
July 8th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Magical in all ways. FAV!!!!
July 8th, 2022
