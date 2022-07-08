Previous
Next
Sensor check by yaorenliu
Photo 2795

Sensor check

Perfect shot to check how dirty my sensor is. Thanks to the spot removal tool. Time to visit the camera shop for a clean job.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
765% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Amazing sky
July 8th, 2022  
Dianne
A neat shot! Nothing like a sky to show those spots.
July 8th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
It's a very beautiful shot! Favourite
July 8th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Magical in all ways. FAV!!!!
July 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise