Previous
Next
Tutors Rehearsal by yaorenliu
Photo 2799

Tutors Rehearsal

Every year during the academy, tutors also get together doing one free lunch time concert on Wednesday. Most of them are or were NZSO players.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
766% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Good to see they are wearing masks! Doesn't detract from the music at all - you would find!
July 12th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oh this a fabulous scene! Hope you're enjoying yourself too
July 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise