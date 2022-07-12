Sign up
Photo 2799
Tutors Rehearsal
Every year during the academy, tutors also get together doing one free lunch time concert on Wednesday. Most of them are or were NZSO players.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
Maggiemae
Good to see they are wearing masks! Doesn't detract from the music at all - you would find!
July 12th, 2022
JackieR
Oh this a fabulous scene! Hope you're enjoying yourself too
July 12th, 2022
