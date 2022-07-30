Previous
Next
Learning from Tillmans by yaorenliu
Photo 2817

Learning from Tillmans

This is for the current artist challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46812/***artist-challenge-the-still-life-of-wolfgang-tillmans***

"Tillmans shows the beauty in ordinary places, which is part of the attitude many artists are advocating for. He can turn the non-luscious, dirty, and stuffy objects into something appealing."

I enjoy the process so much, it is not just jean and potatoes (as I started with), he arranged them carefully with leading lines, made so much difference.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
771% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise