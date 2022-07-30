Sign up
Photo 2817
Learning from Tillmans
This is for the current artist challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46812/***artist-challenge-the-still-life-of-wolfgang-tillmans***
"Tillmans shows the beauty in ordinary places, which is part of the attitude many artists are advocating for. He can turn the non-luscious, dirty, and stuffy objects into something appealing."
I enjoy the process so much, it is not just jean and potatoes (as I started with), he arranged them carefully with leading lines, made so much difference.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
365
NIKON D850
30th July 2022 11:22am
