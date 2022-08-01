Sign up
Photo 2819
August Books
I must admit that Denk hijacked my July book. The music insight is undeniable.
Steven Isserlis, Jeremy Denk and Joshua Bell are among my most admired musicians in their generation. There CD "For the Love of Brahms" is a must listen.
The COVID interrupted their Mendelssohn Piano trio tours and recording, luckily there is a slice of recording recorded during the lockdown.
https://www.facebook.com/joshuabellviolinist/videos/2898854153539215
1st August 2022
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
