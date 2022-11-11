Previous
Moon or Sun by yaorenliu
Photo 2921

Moon or Sun

11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
800% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Beautiful! I especially love the gentle glint of sun on the waves. Fav.
November 11th, 2022  
Iris N ace
what she said :-)
November 11th, 2022  
Christina ace
Sun (I think). Gorgeous - where is this?
November 11th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
@christinav Island Bay in Wellington
November 11th, 2022  
