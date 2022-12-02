Sign up
Photo 2942
In Between Mum and Dad
Spent two days at Kaimanawa Range shooting wild horses. Now looking at the photos and thinking a lot of settings can be set better. Great learning.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
1
1
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd December 2022 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Steve
ace
another good one
December 4th, 2022
