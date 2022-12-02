Previous
Next
In Between Mum and Dad by yaorenliu
Photo 2942

In Between Mum and Dad

Spent two days at Kaimanawa Range shooting wild horses. Now looking at the photos and thinking a lot of settings can be set better. Great learning.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Steve ace
another good one
December 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise