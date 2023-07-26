Previous
Colours by yaorenliu
Colours

These two just loaded are friend shots. My phone do not have good camera.
Yao RL

Heather ace
Amazing landscape! And love the red for contrast!
July 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great capture!
July 26th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Interesting, unique
July 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
July 26th, 2023  
