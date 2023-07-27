Previous
Iceland is so green by yaorenliu
Iceland is so green

I am the second in this shot, so obviously, it is not my photo.
27th July 2023

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Heather
Love the colours! Such a barren yet beautiful landscape! Fav
July 27th, 2023  
Corinne C
Great photo. It is green and beautiful!
July 27th, 2023  
