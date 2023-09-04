Previous
September Hands - 4 by yaorenliu
September Hands - 4

not quite in focus, but I like the puzzle.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
kali ace
she nabbed a pickpocket?
September 4th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
@kali66 haha, there could be many stories, that is why I like this one, but pickpocket? Never happens in New Zealand.
September 4th, 2023  
Christina ace
She's holding the puzzle piece close to her chest!
September 4th, 2023  
