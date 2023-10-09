Sign up
Previous
Photo 3253
October Abstract - 9
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
5
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3358
photos
149
followers
87
following
891% complete
View this month »
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
6th October 2023 12:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. Was it taken in Iceland?
October 9th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
@ankers70
Thanks, no, it is a broken concrete around Wellington water front. Looks like oriental collagraphy to me.
October 9th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful light on this bringing out the cracks
October 9th, 2023
Brian
ace
Great image
October 9th, 2023
Christina
ace
H for Hello :)
October 9th, 2023
