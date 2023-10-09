Previous
October Abstract - 9 by yaorenliu
Photo 3253

October Abstract - 9

9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
891% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great shot. Was it taken in Iceland?
October 9th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
@ankers70 Thanks, no, it is a broken concrete around Wellington water front. Looks like oriental collagraphy to me.
October 9th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful light on this bringing out the cracks
October 9th, 2023  
Brian ace
Great image
October 9th, 2023  
Christina ace
H for Hello :)
October 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise