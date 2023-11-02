Previous
Street Photography November - 2 by yaorenliu
Street Photography November - 2

Another stressful day, but we are getting there. Managed to take a few photos, Melbourne is full of street photography opportunities. Love it.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Nicely done
November 2nd, 2023  
That looks terrific.
November 2nd, 2023  
Fabulous. I like how you have included a pedestrian.
November 2nd, 2023  
Excellent passerby and street art combo, glad you bag see a way through to the end of the stress hopefully
November 2nd, 2023  
