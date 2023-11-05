Previous
Street Photography November - 5 by yaorenliu
Photo 3280

Street Photography November - 5

Ok, I am heart broken. Left my son in the city who knows no one. No slightest interest taking photos. Sitting at airport writing to friends.

Hopefully, the lonely life will end soon. I travelled solo since I was very young. It is the right thing to do, I just have to stop being an over protective mum.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
