Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3284
Street Photograph November - 9
Someone is having lunch with Anne-Sophie Mutter. I pondered about going to this concert and eventually bought my ticket. Not my favourite violinist, her excessive vibrato could drive me mad.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3389
photos
149
followers
88
following
899% complete
View this month »
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th November 2023 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Krista Marson
ace
I always like the idea of violin, but sometimes it pierces my ears...
November 9th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I don't know that violinist. I'll be interested to hear about it. I like the combination of elements in this photo
November 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close