Previous
Street Photograph November - 9 by yaorenliu
Photo 3284

Street Photograph November - 9

Someone is having lunch with Anne-Sophie Mutter. I pondered about going to this concert and eventually bought my ticket. Not my favourite violinist, her excessive vibrato could drive me mad.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
899% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
I always like the idea of violin, but sometimes it pierces my ears...
November 9th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I don't know that violinist. I'll be interested to hear about it. I like the combination of elements in this photo
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise