Street Photograph November - 11 by yaorenliu
Photo 3286

Street Photograph November - 11

Why not, it is telephone booth.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Great photo! I smile seeing this man using a cell phone in an iconic red phone booth!
November 11th, 2023  
One would think you're in London!
November 11th, 2023  
A nice candid
November 11th, 2023  
Oh I love red telephone booths!
November 11th, 2023  
Dr Who. It doesn't look to be quite in the right place!
November 11th, 2023  
