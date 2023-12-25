Previous
December Life - non human - 25 by yaorenliu
Photo 3330

December Life - non human - 25

"Lucky I am not a turkey" - I guess that is what Pukeko said.

Merry Christmas to you all.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
