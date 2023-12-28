Previous
December Life - Non Human - 28 by yaorenliu
Photo 3333

December Life - Non Human - 28

I am amazed how close that I was able to photographing into this bird.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Shutterbug ace
Terrific closeup. Love your capture of the details.
December 28th, 2023  
