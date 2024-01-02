Previous
Garden Bug Count - 2 by yaorenliu
Photo 3338

Garden Bug Count - 2

This is the most efficient fly in the garden, every time I see it, I always ask "what are you eating now". I have a collection of them eating something.

Not sure the exect name.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Corinne C ace
What a fabulous shot!
January 2nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture.
January 2nd, 2024  
