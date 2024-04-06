Previous
April Bird - 6 by yaorenliu
Photo 3433

April Bird - 6

I felt so blessed while working in the garden and spotted this king fisher on my plum tree.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Bec ace
What a beauty indeed. Gorgeous capture.
April 6th, 2024  
Christina ace
Lucky you had your camera ready! One of my favourite birds.
April 6th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Great photo!
April 6th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
@christinav Most time, I am having my camera ready while gardening.
April 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Doesn't he have a long beak.
April 6th, 2024  
