Previous
Photo 3433
April Bird - 6
I felt so blessed while working in the garden and spotted this king fisher on my plum tree.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
5
2
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3546
photos
149
followers
91
following
Bec
ace
What a beauty indeed. Gorgeous capture.
April 6th, 2024
Christina
ace
Lucky you had your camera ready! One of my favourite birds.
April 6th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Great photo!
April 6th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
@christinav
Most time, I am having my camera ready while gardening.
April 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Doesn't he have a long beak.
April 6th, 2024
