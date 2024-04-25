Previous
April Bird 25-1761 by yaorenliu
Photo 3452

April Bird 25-1761

I think it is a Juvenile Pied shag (Maori Name: Kāruhiruhi)
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Christina ace
You've scared it away!
April 25th, 2024  
