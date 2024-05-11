Previous
Auroras by yaorenliu
Photo 3468

Auroras

Back to Wellington, 7 degrees colder. Caught geomagnetic storm. What a light show.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
