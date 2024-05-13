Previous
Experiencing Melbourne - 13 by yaorenliu
Experiencing Melbourne - 13

I have just arrived at the National Gallery of Victoria. Spotted this while trying to taking out of my camera, too late to get it sharp and composed better. Love the resemblance.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
