Previous
Photo 3473
Experiencing Melbourne - 16
These monks walked out of St Paul's Cathedral with big smiles. Made me wonder.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
1
0
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
3588
photos
149
followers
90
following
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
2nd May 2024 6:12pm
Elyse Klemchuk
I like the color of their robes as they walk!
May 16th, 2024
