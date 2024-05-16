Previous
Experiencing Melbourne - 16 by yaorenliu
Experiencing Melbourne - 16

These monks walked out of St Paul's Cathedral with big smiles. Made me wonder.
Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Elyse Klemchuk
I like the color of their robes as they walk!
May 16th, 2024  
