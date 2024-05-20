Previous
Experiencing Melbourne - 20 by yaorenliu
Experiencing Melbourne - 20

Often seen these in CBD with many high-rises.
20th May 2024

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Christina ace
Are these going to be installed? a very odd thing to see sitting on the pavement!
May 20th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
@christinav they are the permanent fix on the street.
May 20th, 2024  
