Previous
Photo 3477
Experiencing Melbourne - 20
Often seen these in CBD with many high-rises.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
2
0
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
2nd May 2024 2:18pm
Christina
Are these going to be installed? a very odd thing to see sitting on the pavement!
May 20th, 2024
Yao RL
@christinav
they are the permanent fix on the street.
May 20th, 2024
