Last day at Vancouver by yaorenliu
Photo 3552

Last day at Vancouver

I love visiting second hand bookstore, got a book about adventure, culture and history around British Columbia.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Corinne C ace
Looks like the perfect place for a book lover
August 3rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
You gotta love Vancouver, BC and Canada 🇨🇦
August 3rd, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Everyone looks absorbed
August 3rd, 2024  
