Memories of my Alaska Trip - 1

Home at last. I have imported most of my photos. I will share my favorites photos for the rest of the month. Arrived at Alaska around 1am on 20th of July, had 5 hours of sleep and then boarded the scenic train to Seward (3+ hours of travel), then took the Marine tours (5 hours) visiting Glacier and wild animals. Encounted the most amazing whale feedings and other sea creatures. Same train back, totally exhausted.