Sea Otters by yaorenliu
Sea Otters

Three otters was the first group of animals we have seen as soon as our boat went out. The middle one has a fish on her belly.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Annie D ace
Just delightful - so much fun to watch
August 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
They look very playful
August 5th, 2024  
