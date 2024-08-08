Previous
Bear in the fog by yaorenliu
Bear in the fog

No time wasted, we dropped our bags at the lodge, waders on, we went to the beach to capture bears clamming in the fog. Seagulls are sneaky around the bear. Love how they fight between each other for the leftovers.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Diana ace
Such a magnificent story telling capture, I love it!
August 8th, 2024  
