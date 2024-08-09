Bear and Photographers

I had never imagined that we can get so close to bears. However There are rules, stay in a group. The bears view the group as a big lump and will less likely to get attacked.



Always give ways to bears to let them doing their business. The residents have been cohabited with bears all their life. Be respectful.



This is another photographer group, the guides are very kind to each other's group. There are always 3 or 4 bears around. No need to fight for one bear. We quickly passed this group so not in their view finders. I had a quick snap, I am still a street photographer.