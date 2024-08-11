Previous
He got it! by yaorenliu
Photo 3560

He got it!

Bear's claws are so delicate. The skills of splitting the shellfish is fascinating to watch.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Dianne ace
An impressive shot!
August 11th, 2024  
