He is a bully by yaorenliu
Photo 3564

He is a bully

He even got a name - snapper. He just snapped the other bear's fish.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
julia ace
Love the background. He looks a bit of a bully.
August 15th, 2024  
Christina ace
Greedy gobbler!!
August 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a fabulous capture of this nasty thief!
August 15th, 2024  
