Previous
Puffin by yaorenliu
Photo 3568

Puffin

During our stay, we took a boat trip out to a nearby island where habited two types of puffins: Tufted puffin and Horned puffin.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
977% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and detail, such gorgeous birds.
August 19th, 2024  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Great puffin shot!
August 19th, 2024  
Christina ace
And which type was this? Fabulous details
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise