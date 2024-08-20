Last Day

After 6 days and 5 nights in this remote lodge, we were leaving - too soon. Nice to have bear came into the lodge to say goodbye - I believe so. After the delicious and substantial breakfast by the super chef. We were ready to be picked up by a lady guide to trailer us through the dense bush to a boat, where David, our guide was waiting to steer us to the float plane in the lake heading back to Anchorage. The view of the lake is magnificent.



I hope you are not tired of my bears, as more are coming The trip has not finished yet

