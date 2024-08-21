Visit Anchorage Museum

We had an afternoon free at Anchorage. I went to the Anchorage Museum.



The art works were very impressive. Many portray the life of the Indigenous peoples of Alaska. Here are some by Eustace Ziegler, Kivetoruk Moses, Carl Saxild and Fred Machetanz.



There are also sections of artifacts organized by each Indigenous groups, include Iñupiaq, Yup’ik, Cup’ik, Sugpiaq, Unangax, Eyak, Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian. They were so creative.