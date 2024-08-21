Previous
Visit Anchorage Museum by yaorenliu
Photo 3570

Visit Anchorage Museum

We had an afternoon free at Anchorage. I went to the Anchorage Museum.

The art works were very impressive. Many portray the life of the Indigenous peoples of Alaska. Here are some by Eustace Ziegler, Kivetoruk Moses, Carl Saxild and Fred Machetanz.

There are also sections of artifacts organized by each Indigenous groups, include Iñupiaq, Yup’ik, Cup’ik, Sugpiaq, Unangax, Eyak, Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian. They were so creative.
Diana ace
Such a beautiful collage, I especially love the bottom right one. It must have been such an interesting visit and eye opener to the hard life these people lead.
August 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
These are impressive, lovely to feel & see how people survive and lived in extreme weather conditions.
Lovely artworks.
August 21st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Lovely collage. I am really enjoying your travel pics.
August 21st, 2024  
