Bear No 3 by yaorenliu
Photo 3575

Bear No 3

The least experienced bear of the three, but have been learning fast, It made me very happy when she caught fish herself and did not need to share her mum's fish.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Diana ace
How stunning this is, such a perfect composition and capture with wonderful details. I feel as if I am right there watching!
August 26th, 2024  
Christina ace
Yay for her - a milestone in her development!
August 26th, 2024  
