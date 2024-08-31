Previous
End of My Bear Trip by yaorenliu
End of My Bear Trip

The bear trip was ended a month ago, the memories started to get blurred. However, I will never forget those magnificent bears.

Trying to catch up my August post.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Suzanne ace
Wowsers! Great final bear pic!
September 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
such a wonderful capture with the backlighting!
September 2nd, 2024  
eDorre ace
Stunning
September 2nd, 2024  
