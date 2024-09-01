Previous
Unplanned Route by yaorenliu
Photo 3581

Unplanned Route

Every year, I met with my other 3 photographer friends and get away for a few days of photography. The red route was planned, but weather did not play the ball. We ended up did the blue route, simply trying to stay away from wind and rains.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
