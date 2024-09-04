Sign up
Previous
Photo 3584
Ward Beach in the Morning
We went at sunset to work out the place for the sunrise composition. So many positions, but only one sunrise, I have settled here and quite like it.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
1
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
Maggiemae
ace
I know Ward Beach and its volcanic history. This is just wonderful! fav
September 4th, 2024
