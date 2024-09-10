Previous
A Girl at Akaroa by yaorenliu
Photo 3590

A Girl at Akaroa

I noticed this girl since I arrived at the Onuku Marae located in a small Maori village at Akaroa. Her eyes were fixed in the ocean and was deep in her thought.

I did not disturb her and quietly took this shot with respect.
10th September 2024

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Diana ace
Fabulous candid capture and a great expression, a beautiful scene and wonderful light
September 10th, 2024  
