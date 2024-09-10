Sign up
Previous
Photo 3590
A Girl at Akaroa
I noticed this girl since I arrived at the Onuku Marae located in a small Maori village at Akaroa. Her eyes were fixed in the ocean and was deep in her thought.
I did not disturb her and quietly took this shot with respect.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid capture and a great expression, a beautiful scene and wonderful light
September 10th, 2024
