St Luke's church, Little Akaloa

Akaroa has so many churches. This is one of the most impressive one. It was built by John Henry Menzies (1839-1919), a local farmer with deep interests in the Maori arts. His sensitive craftsman and understanding of Maori carving and motifs are evidently shown inside and out of the church.



It is funny that Little Akaloa is in Akaroa, someone , sometime must have messed up the spelling.