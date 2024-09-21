Sign up
Photo 3601
A quiet bay
at Little Akaloa
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
2
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3719
photos
151
followers
89
following
986% complete
View this month »
3594
3595
3596
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I can just stare at this for ages, such a wonderful composition and capture! Quiet except for the gentle lapping of the waves.
September 21st, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I had to find out about this place having heard of it. Really have to try and find accommodation to stay here to feel the ambiance shown here!
September 21st, 2024
