Photo 3602
Abundant house
No Human, only sheep.
22nd September 2024
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
Christina
ace
Abundant or maybe abandoned? The elements have certainly had some fun with it!!
September 22nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I think it may have been abundant once in its heyday
September 22nd, 2024
julia
ace
Looks very abandoned but looks as if it was quite a home back in the day..
September 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and captured, it must have been a beautiful home back in the day. Lovely that you got the sheep in the frame.
September 22nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
I love old houses like this. A great capture.
September 22nd, 2024
