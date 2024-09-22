Previous
Abundant house by yaorenliu
Photo 3602

Abundant house

No Human, only sheep.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
986% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
Abundant or maybe abandoned? The elements have certainly had some fun with it!!
September 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I think it may have been abundant once in its heyday
September 22nd, 2024  
julia ace
Looks very abandoned but looks as if it was quite a home back in the day..
September 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and captured, it must have been a beautiful home back in the day. Lovely that you got the sheep in the frame.
September 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
I love old houses like this. A great capture.
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise